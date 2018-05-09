Share:

THATTA - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader senator Sassui Palijo Tuesday said that Sindh province is suffering severe water shortage from last couple of months.

“We are suffering the severe water shortage in the province even people of Sindh don’t have water to drink,” she claimed.

While blaming the Water and Power Development Authority for unfair water distribution she added that the federal government didn’t bother to talk about implementing the 1991 water accord so that Sindh and the tail-end district of Sindh including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin can get their due share of water which can naturally offset the intrusion” she added.

The PPP senator deplored that province bears the big loss because of water shortage adding that chairman flood commission was also depicting his favour to Punjab province which creates the questions when people of Sindh were deprived of drinking water.She demanded for water provision to the provinces on the immediate basis amid to protect provinces from huge losses.