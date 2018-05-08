Share:

islamabad-Above seventy percent of the plant biodiversity has disappeared from our planet during the last century hence plant genetic resources conservation is required for environmental protection, speakers said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) COMSTECH, and ECO Science Foundation organized a workshop titled “Plant Genetic Resources & Gene bank Operations Management System”.

Mina Dowlatchahi representative from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said that in the last century, 75% of the plant biodiversity has disappeared which is an alarming fact. Food security and preservation of plant genetic resources was identified as a priority area by COMSTECH in its Ten Year Plan of Action, which was approved in the first OIC Summit held in Astana last year in September. This workshop, attended by participants from OIC countries, will be a first stepping stone towards identifying the current status of genetic resources conservation and research in the OIC countries. Inaugural Session of the workshop was held at the COMSTECH Secretariat and was presided over by Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad as chief guest.

In his address, he drew a connection between the food security and peace or prosperity and he has emphasized that food security is crucial for ensuring prosperity in the country. He also highlighted the need of plant genetic resources conservation for environmental protection. Dr Khurshid Hasanain outlined COMSTECH’s efforts to help create collaborations and cooperation between OIC member states to enhance their capacities for preservation of their respective plant genetic resources.

23 participants from 15 OIC countries and 14 participants from Pakistan are attending the workshop. The four-day intensive workshop includes hands-on activities, educational visits in addition to informative lectures. The participants from OIC countries will present the status of plant genetic resources and gene banks in their respective countries.

The workshop will connect the experts from the OIC countries having established gene banks with the ones lacking these facilities and hopefully it will be a first milestone towards the establishment of gene banks in those countries.