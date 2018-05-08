Share:

Nadal heads strongest ever Queen's line-up

LONDON - Spain's world number one Rafael Nadal heads what organisers say is the most formidable line-up for Queen's, the historic grass tournament that is a key warm-up event for Wimbledon. Aside from Nadal and five others from present top 10 the tournament is likely to see Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray -- a five-time winner of the Queen's title -- play as he makes a comeback after hip surgery. Other stars who are presently outside the top 10 such as Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios and Switerland's Stan Wawrinka -- who needs the Wimbledon title to complete a sweep of Grand Slam titles -- have also confirmed they will play as will last year's champion Feliciano Lopez. The tournament runs from June 18-24 with a line-up really whets the appetite for a fantastic week of tennis.–AFP

Punjab, Sindh clinch netball titles

ISLAMABAD - Punjab and Sindh clinched the Inter-Provincial Netball Championship men and women titles here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. Sindh played exceptionally well against Punjab girls. The first quarter was evenly poised as both the sides scored three goals each while the next seven minutes changed the entire course of the final, as Sindh completely outclassed Punjab by hammering 16 goals and in next two quarters, they put on more misery on Punjab and won the final by 36-10. Quratul Ain, Nayab Razia and Sakina Modi were stars of the day for Sinhd. Earlier, KP routed Gilgit 10-2 for the third slot. In men’s final, Punjab boys took sweet revenge of girls’ defeat, as they outclassed Sindh 20-9 for title triumph. Earlier, Balouchistan beat KP 10-6 for third position.–Staff Reporter

PAF to meet Wapda in Challenge Cup final

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 4-3 on penalty kicks in the PFF National Challenge Cup second semifinal to set final clash against Wapda to be played on May 10 at KPT Stadium. According to PFF spokesman here on Tuesday, PAF and PCAA played well against each other and scored one goal each in the allotted time. Both the sides couldn’t get benefit from extra time and the match was then decided on penalty shootouts. From PAF, Mansoor Khan, Samad Khan, Abdul Rehman and Salman Khan converted their penalties successfully while from PCAA, the successful shooters were Zain, Ubaid and Daod. Earlier, Wapda defeated Pakistan Petroleum 2-0 in the first semifinal. Now Army FC will take on PCAA today (Wednesday) at 4pm for the third position match.–Staff Reporter

Draws of Pre-QF, QF announced

LAHORE - The draws of pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinal round of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament has been announced during a special meeting of the tournament committee held here under the chair of patron-in-chief Shaikh M Ibrahim. All the matches will are scheduled at the Punjab University New Campus Cricket Grounds from May 10 to 15. According to draws, Shinning CC will face Ghalib Sports, Khan Sports take on Jallo Gymkhana, Golden Star CC meet Young Mughalpura Gymkhana, Muslimabad Gymkhana vie against Young Lucky Star, Dharampura Gymkhana play against Qaddafi CC, Service face Amir Memorial, Baghbanpura Eaglets take on Mughalpura Gymkhana while Ghari Shahu Gymkhana vie against winners of Imperial CC vs Cantt Gymkhana Club.–Staff Reporter

Sahiwal in Super Kabaddi League QF

LAHORE - Sahiwal was the first team to enter the Pakistan Super Kabaddi League quarterfinals after beating Lahore 45-37 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday. Sahiwal showed exit to Lahore which put up pathetic show in the event by losing its all five league matches. In another match, Kashmir, with two victories to their credit, marched ahead after defeating Islamabad 36-31. In a women kabaddi exhibition match, Strawberry scored a hard fought 33-31 win over Dreams team before a lively crowd, which cheered the moves and skills of female kabaddi players. Strawberry faced stiff opposition from Dreams, which equalized the scored on a couple of occasions for the entertainment of the crowd. By the close of the match, Strawberry came with full force to maintain its edge till the end.–Staff Reporter