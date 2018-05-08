Share:

I would like to draw the attention of the authority concerned towards a serious topic. Plastic Pollution is the accumulation of plastic products in the environment that adversely effect wildlife, wildlife habitat or humans. Every part of Pakistan is guaranteed to give a gruesome image of plastic pollution. Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan is also the most polluted. Cleanliness is a trait the city always lacked and with the overgowing use of plastic bags in our society have made it’s condition worse. People are so customized with the idea of using plastic bags that nobody pay concerns over its drawbacks, plastics are uniquely problematic because it’s nonbiodegradable and take 1000 years to decompose.

In 2012, it was estimated that there were approximately 165 million tons of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans which is highly harmful for marine life and indirectly effecting humans as well .i.e. Cancerous effects of humans eating marine creatures that have consumed plastic. “Seaside” the famous and favourite picnic point in Karachi has become a dumping place for trash resulting the ever dwindling number of marine life on plastic polluted shores of Arabian Sea.

Some countries have taken action over it and have implemented bans on plastic bags. Pakistan should also participate and try to fight this problem that have tainted every part and every view of our country. I request the government to take an immediate action and solve this problem.

AIMAN MUNEER,

Karachi, April 19.