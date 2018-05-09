Share:

GILGIT - Pak-China border trade has been suspended for a month due to a strike of traders against imposition of new policy Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) in entry point of Sust border.

All traders association jointly organised a protest rally of vehicles on Tuesday which was started from GB headquarter Gilgit and terminated at Sust border.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) and other trade organisations are supporting the striking exporters and importers who have rejected the goods clearance system launched from April this season.

While taking to media person at Sust president G-B importers and exporters association, Ishfaq said that border business through Khunjerab Pass is different from the rest of the country and traders have also lack of training and education regarding the newly imposed system WeBOC. He said, as a result, trade and business activities were suspended with China via Khunjerab Pass.

Lawmaker of GB Assembly Javaid Hussain said GB traders and government of Pakistan facing huge loss due to suspended trade between Pak-China through Khunjerab Pass.

"The WeBOC system was being launched in an area where there was no availability of internet services and asked how the traders would be able to follow the rules" he added.

He added, GB is entry point of CPEC and also backward area of the country, if government can declare Gwadar Port free tax zone then why GB cannot be declared like that.