Islamabad - Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Shamim Afridi were elected as chairpersons of Senate Standing Committees on Maritime Affairs, Religious Affairs & Inter-Faith Harmony and Water Resources respectively.

The election for the chairpersons of the committees was held at the Parliament House under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

The name of Senator Sadiq was proposed by Senator Shamim Afridi for the Chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs which was seconded by Senator Sitara Ayaz.

Maulana Abdul Haideri was elected as Chairman of the Senate Standing on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq seconded the proposal. The newly elected chairman observed that the committee would make all-out efforts for promoting inter-faith harmony. Raja Zafarul Haq while felicitating the newly elected chairman said that the committee has a crucial role to play as there was a dire need to promote peaceful coexistence among various faiths and beliefs.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman said that the committee has a huge role to play to promote inter-faith harmony.

Senator Shamim Afridi was elected as Chairman of the Water Resource Committee after his name was seconded by Senator Shibli Faraz. Members of the committee greeted Afridi and assured their cooperation.

Expressing her felicitations, Senator Rehman observed that water scarcity and fair distribution of water resources were some of the issues that the committee needs to focus on. She said that Pakistan is the 7th water-scarce country and there was a need to take serious steps to address water-related issues the country was facing.

Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani said that the water issue was one of the critical ones and the committee has to take it as a challenge.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar was elected as chairman of the Functional Committee on Human Rights. His name was proposed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and was seconded by Senator Keshoo Bai.

Senator Khokar said that collective efforts would be made to uphold human rights as envisaged under the Constitution and address issues related to human rights violations. He thanked the members for reposing confidence in him. All the committee chairpersons were elected unopposed.