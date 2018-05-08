Share:

ISLAMABAD: National Cultural Development Forum (NCDF) is all set to organise a week-long spring festival and media family show from May 9 at Arts and Craft Village, Islamabad. NCDF is organising the festival in collaboration with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.

Renowned singers including Malku, Laila Jutti, Farhana Arshad, and Abass Jutt would perform in the musical night of the spring festival.

The cultural is festival aimed at promoting culture, arts, crafts, folk music and traditional skills of the country, an official of NCDF told APP.

Traditional local cuisines will also be arranged in the premises of arts and craft village. The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on May 13. A craft bazaar featuring arts and crafts would be arranged at the premises of the festival.

Folk singer Laila Jutti lauded the initiative of NCFD for organising the Spring Festival as it would promote arts and culture and entertain the people of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official of NCFD said that efforts would be made to organise the Spring Festival every year on a regular basis. He said that NCFD would organise a special Media family show on May 12 to entertain the families of the journalist community. He thanked PFUJ and NPC for their collaboration.