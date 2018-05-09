Share:

KARACHI - The Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh government and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the United Nations Development Programme organised a high-level panel discussion on “Empowering Youth for a Peaceful, Inclusive and Just Pakistan” on Tuesday.

The discussion provided a conceptual platform for macro-level youth development planning for Sindh led by a panel of notable members from the government, academia, civil society and the youth parliament.

The discussions brought together key policymakers, practitioners and stakeholders to share field experiences, institutional approaches, lessons learned and advocate for the adoption of a holistic youth empowerment approach in Sindh in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16 - to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development and to provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions. Various approaches and solutions necessary to address the pressing challenges and opportunities for Sindh’s youth were discussed.

The Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Dr Niaz Ali Abbas shared how the Department is working on the provision of rights and facilities for the youth. He also discussed the approved Sindh Youth Policy and how it is directed to the specific needs of youth in the province and aligned with the agenda of SDG 16.

UNDP Deputy Country Director Naoko Takasu said “UNDP aims to increase trust between youth and their communities and also to strengthen citizen-state relations by creating pathways for young people to work closely with state institutions and positively influence programmes and policies that have a bearing on their lives and aspirations.”

“Over recent years, one of USAID’s and UNDP’s key areas of focus has been youth and I would like to reinforce USAID’s commitment to this work,” said USAID Deputy Mission Director, John Smith-Sreen. “We are mainstreaming youth in development, carrying out effective programs focusing on community resilience and economic growth to elevate the participation of youth across social and economic sectors.”

UNDP will take the discussion forward by continuing to engage the stakeholders and helping this translate into key policies and programmes aimed at youth empowerment and peace building.