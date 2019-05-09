Share:

BADIN -On the directives of the Government of Sindh, the district authorities have launched a campaign to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities in the holy month of Ramazan. Badin Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal along with his team paid a surprise visit to Badin, Golarchi and other towns and nabbed two shopkeepers on charges of selling substandard goods and fined them Rs5,000 each for violating Ramazan Ordinance. He issued directives to send the accused to confinement.

The DC expressed his anguish over taluka administration and directed them to keep check on the prices of essential commodities in the holy month of Ramazan.

He directed the assistant commissioners to inspect various shops of fruits, meats, vegetables and others on a regular basis to ensure sale of all commodities on officially fixed prices.