ISLAMABAD-Final exams of post-graduate programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start from May 22.

According to the Controller Exams on Wednesday, the programs include: PGD, MA/M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. Roll Number slips had been dispatched to all the students, enrolled for autumn semester 2018, at their postal addresses.

The same had also been placed at the university’s official website. On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, exam centres had been set up at the nearest places of the students’ residences or work place. All possible efforts had been made to ensure transparency in the entire examination process, the Controller exams added. The students could download their roll number slips from the University’s website as well, that will be considered valid for appearing in the exams. Students were also advised to read the instructions mentioned on roll no. slip carefully before going for the Examination. In addition, the students were also asked to bring with them original National Identity Card.

Meanwhile, the University has expedited mailing of books and other study material to its around 0.7 million enrolled students in various parts of the country for the Spring semester 2019. As per the instructions of the VC, employees of the Mailing Department was giving extra-time to ensure timely dispatch of the books.

It is aimed at giving enough study-time to the students enabling them to submit their course-assignments within stipulated time.

Books along with allied material to around 2 lakh students of matric, FA and BA programs had already been dispatched and efforts are being made that the whole mailing process gets completed at the earliest.

A time-line had been fixed to ensure timely availability of books to the students and a new computerised tracking system had been has been put in place, facilitating the university’s thousands of students to check books’ mailing status. A website (mailing.aiou.edu.pk) had been made available for this purpose.