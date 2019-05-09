Share:

Asia Bibi left Pakistan of her own free will, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said she is a free citizen and can move anywhere.

Reports on Wednesday emerged that Asia Bibi , the Christian woman at the centre of a decade-long blasphemy row in Pakistan, has left the country months after being acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Talking about Indian occupied Kashmir, he said the territory has become the most dangerous region for journalists.

The spokesperson said both Pakistan and India are signatory to the treaty but regretted that New Delhi is violating it.

He said we are involved in the dispute resolution mechanism in the World Bank but lamented the matter has not been sorted out.

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires that the Indus Water Treaty remains intact and its dispute resolution mechanism moves forward. The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan desires better relations with India.

To a question, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan has consistently been raising Kashmir dispute at all the international forums to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people.

When asked about terror attacks from the Afghan side inside Pakistani territory, the spokesperson said Pakistan has conveyed its strong reservations regarding the continued presence of such nefarious elements in Afghanistan. He said we have also urged the Afghan government to take action against these elements.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always advocated for peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. To another question, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has suffered immensely in the war on terrorism and it will continue to play its role for eradication of this curse.