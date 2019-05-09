Share:

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed called opposition members in National Assembly as servants and said Bilawal Bhutto was accidental chairman of PPP.

Opposition started protesting after Murad Saeed took the mike to respond to speech of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in National Assembly Thursday.

The minister said we would not allow to talk them too if they will not listen to answers adding that opposition have no courage to listen to the answers. He said the protestors were servants how can they take care of poor.

The PTI stalwart further said a member from Larkana expressed his views in Assembly adding that we were expecting that he would discuss the cases of Aids in his constituency.

He said it is surprising that they talk hours adding that we wanted to talk on the issue of Aids in Larkana. At least they should listen to our questions, he said.

In his emotional speech in National Assembly Murad asserted that PM Imran had repeatedly said that government will not grant NRO to anyone.

He said Bilawal is asking for NRO but he will get nothing.

He said that money was transferred to model Ayyan Ali and Bilawal from same account.

Murad Saeed said that children were dying in drought-hit Thar due to malnutrition and loan increased from Rs.6,000bn to 30,000 bn on Sindh government.

During his speech, opposition held strong protest over the remarks of Murad Saeed and gathered around the speaker’s dice. Saeed said that whenever they talked about the performance of Sindh government, opposition started hue and cry.