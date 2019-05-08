Share:

SYDNEY-Australians listed climate change as the single greatest threat to the nation’s interest, according to a study released on Wednesday by independent research organization Lowy Institute.In a study of 2,130 people, almost two-thirds described climate change as a “critical threat,” placing it above global terrorism for the first time since 2006 when the poll began.Climate change was considered a threat by 64 percent of respondents, followed by cyber attacks from another country, international terrorism and nuclear program of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The results were divided between the generations with more than three-quarters of Australians aged from 18 to 44, saying global warming is a “serious and pressing problem,” while less than half of those over 45 shared the concern. Climate change has become a key issue in Australia’s upcoming federal election slated for May 18 with both sides of politics committing.