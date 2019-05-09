Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the government did not have any specific security threats regarding the Data Darbar suicide attack.

Talking to the media, he said the information on different threats was a routine but no specific threat regarding Data Darbar was received by the law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed were present. The CM rejected the speculation that police did not reach the incident’s site on time, adding the police responded immediately with valour.

To another question, he said the culprits would be traced soon and apprehended by the police.

The CM said he had visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters after the incident and himself monitored the whole operation.

He also announced financial compensation for the victims of the incident.

Presiding over a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office to review law and order situation after the blast outside, the chief minister said the Punjab government would take the elements of the blast to task and facilitator would soon come under the grip of the law.

The IG Police presented the initial report of the incident and the Chief Minister was also apprised about the progress made in the investigation. “We pay tributes to the martyrs and the heirs would not be left alone as we share the grief and our sympathies are with them,” the Chief Minister added.

The CM said that the commitment of the nation was very strong and such coward acts cannot weaken our solid determination in the war against terrorism.

He directed to expose the network responsible for the blast at the earliest.