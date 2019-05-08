Share:

LOS ANGELES-Colin Hanks will be back in the ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ sequel.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as the adult version of Alex Vreeke, also portrayed as a teenager by Mason Guccione in the 2017 family action film. Alex becomes video game avatar Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough when the young gamer gets sucked into the Jumanji world. Colin in good company as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick are also heading back into Jumanji for the sequel. Director Jake Kasdan is also back helming the project. It was also revealed that teen cast, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff and Mason - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as children who were transformed into adult avatars - will also reprise their roles. The ‘Fargo’ star explained that he’s started shooting in the US and doesn’t get to join the rest of the cast in the ‘’plush, tropical’’ Hawaii. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ‘’I got to shoot all my stuff in Atlanta. Since I was one of the characters that existed outside of the game, I don’t get the plush, tropical locale.’’ The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.