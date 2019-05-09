Share:

Engro Foods Sahiwal opens its doors for Jabwana

KARACHI (PR): Engro Foods Limited believes in winning trust through transparency. Sardar Faisal Hayat Jabwana, advisor to Chief Minister, Punjab on Livestock, Dairy Development, and his team visited Engro Foods’ Sahiwal Plant. The purpose of this visit was to view the processes followed by Engro Foods for the products offered to the consumers. Engro Foods team maintained complete transparency and showed Jabwana and his team the entire process adopted by EFL from grass to glass for processing of their brands Olpers, Tarang & Omore. The team viewed the procedures and gained complete understanding of the operations. From milk procurement procedures to quality checks at the milk collection centers and processing at the plant, the team was impressed to see the best international practices adopted by Engro Foods in their supply value chain and production. Sardar Faisal Hayat Jabwana, advisor to CM and his team were impressed to see the international standards of operations employed for food safety and quality by Engro Foods.

LUMS, Jazz join hands for national initiative

LAHORE (PR): It was an evening of new beginnings for the Jazz and LUMS communities, when the collaborative national initiative, ‘DisruptEd: Ideas that matter’ was recently launched at the LUMS campus. As an initiative that aims to prioritise innovation and digitisation in the landscape of Pakistan, ‘DisruptEd: Ideas that matter’ is a speaker series that will serve as a platform for stimulating discourse and disruptive ideas that connect the different facets of the contemporary ecosystem and create pathways for unlearning and reimagining.

Oppo unveils its ‘Capture Smiles’ TVC

LAHORE (PR): OPPO at an event unveiled the brand new campaign “Capture Smiles” while hosting a dinner at X2 gulberg. This campaign is centered around the celebrations and happiness it brings along. The TVC highlights the rich Pakistani culture featuring local celebrities such as Iqra Aziz, Nabeel Zuberi and Uzair Jaswal to bring in the warmth of the festival and relatability.

Bayer arranges webinar

KARACHI (PR): In order to better equip Pakistani doctors with best practices for blood clot management in conditions such as venous thromboembolism (VTE), and atrial fibrillation (which can lead to stroke), Bayer Pakistan arranged a webinar featuring internationally acclaimed specialist and researcher Prof. Lord Ajay Kakkar, Professor of Surgery at University College London (UCL), UK, and Director of the Thrombosis Research Institute, London.