LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz till May 22 in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani Company and assets beyond means cases.

A two-member LHC bench had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reasons why Hamza Shehbaz had been arrested.

During the yesterday’s hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted documents regarding grounds for the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz.

The bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi was informed by the NAB officials that some documents had been given on the request of Hamza Shehbaz. They said that all the papers could not be handed over to the petitioner under the law.

The counsel of Hamza said: “The bureau is not providing the permission under which the inquiry against my client initiated.”

The documents regarding the financial monitoring unit also not being provided, the lawyer further said.

Later, the bench observed that the bureau had provided documents regarding grounds for arrest of Hamza and directed the NAB prosecutor for providing the same to the petitioner.

During the hearing, supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not reach the court to express solidarity with their leader due to the blast near Data Darbar and uncertain security situation in the city.

Earlier, Hamza along with his lawyers reached the court amid tight security arrangements in and around the court.

A heavy contingent of police and security personnel was deployed at the surroundings of the court, accountability court and at the Mall Road to avoid any untoward incident.

In an earlier hearings, the court ordered NAB prosecutor to produce documents in the cases. The bench asked NAB prosecutor to inform the court regarding availability of documents in the references.

The PML-N leader’s counsel Salman Butt apprised court that the documents that were considered as the part of the reference had not been attached to assets beyond income case. He added that the case cannot be proceeded without completion of the documents.

The NAB officials argued that the bureau will have to investigate offshore companies and foreign transactions of Hamza Shehbaz. The investigators were tracing out persons and other sources which were used to transact money from foreign country, the official said.

The defence counsel said, “The court had directed to inform Hamza Shehbaz 10 days prior to his arrest while the statement is still due to be recorded regarding the documents.” Butt said, “The petitioner was not apprised for reasons behind his arrest in the assets’ case and related documents should be provided to him which were used to initiate inquiry against his client.”

He argued: “How can we challenge the case in a court if we are not being given documents. The material, which is being used against an accused, cannot be hidden from the person.”

He said that if it was a case of money laundering, NAB cannot legally arrest his client without seeking permission from magistrate, except holding an inquiry. Both regulations cannot be merged if money laundering case will have to proceed in sessions court, he added.

The LHC judge remarked that the institution should make it clear whether the report will be used as evidence in the case or not. The official affirmed that the probe will be conducted on basis of the report.