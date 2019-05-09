Share:

LAHORE : Price control magistrates imposed Rs120,000 fine on profiteers who were selling the fruits and vegetables on inflated prices during the holy month of Ramazan. At least 40 people were arrested while two shopkeepers were sent to jail on the charge of not displaying the rate lists at prominent place at their shops and selling fruits and vegetables on high prices. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that crackdown against the shopkeepers will continue and nobody is allowed to loot the people. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Safdar Hussain Virk visited Badami Bagh vegetable market and inspected the arrangements.