KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current financial year from July 2018 to April 2019, the Excise Department has recovered Rs60. 67 billion in term of various taxes.

In the corresponding period of last fiscal year, the department had collected Rs53.76 billion were collected, which were 82 percent of the total targets. The minister expressed his hope that teh government would be able to get more than 100 percent target before the current financial year ends. The minister was presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Wednesday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed, Shaikh Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed that Rs6.334 billion was collected in term of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs47.587 billion in Infrastructure Cess and Rs335 million was collected in the head of Professional Tax. He said that Rs165.358 million were collected in term of Cotton Fee, Rs1.717 billion in Property Tax, Rs52.472 in Entertainment Duty, while remaining amount was recovered in term of various taxes. On the occasion, Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the officers concerned to achieve tax targets before the end of the current financial year.