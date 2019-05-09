Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan yesterday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to condemn the violations along the Line of Control that left civilians dead.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and “condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 2nd and 5th May 2019.” A foreign ministry statement said: “On 2nd May 2019, in Rakhchikri Sector along LoC, 15 years old boy Tahir Hafeez was martyred while his 9 years old sister Tahira sustained serious injuries. On 5th May 2019, in Hotspring and Kotkotera Sectors along LoC, two innocent civilians including a woman Nasreen Bibi and a 12 years old child Muhammad Zahid s/o Shabbir Ahmed were martyred while a woman Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.” It added: “The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.” It said: “The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.” The Director General South Asia asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.