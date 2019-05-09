Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 24 karat gold soared by 300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 67, 100 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 66,800.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 257 and was traded at Rs 57,527 against Rs57, 270 of last day.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs890 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs763.

According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad increased by Rs 900 and was traded at Rs 66,500 and that of 10 grams gold was increased by 770 and traded at Rs57,010 against Rs 56,240 of last day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $7 and was traded at $1288 as compared to the last closing at $1281.