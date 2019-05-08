Share:

Rawalpindi-In a surprising move, the Punjab government has directed the district government to ask the managements of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars not to provide more than 1kg sugar and other vegetables to the consumers in the city, sources informed here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar issued these instructions after which the district government highups of Rawalpindi including commissioner, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners and special price magistrates have visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to implement the orders, they said.

However, the consumers have condemned the move of the provincial government, the sources said.

It may be noted here that the district government has established 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars in Rawalpindi to provide all eatable items at cheaper prices as compared to that in open market to the public.

Of 16, a total of 9 bazaars have been set up in Rawalpindi while two bazaars are made in cantonment localities.

The buyers will get maximum relief on wheat flour, sugar, pulses, chicken, meat, beef, drinks and vegetables.

According to the sources, the Punjab government has ordered the district management to make sure that no consumer could get more than 1 kg sugar, potato, onion, tomato and 250 grams of lemons in a day. The district government has immediately implemented the government orders in all the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars, they said.

They said that the move on part of the Punjab government has dropped a bombshell on the poor consumers, who have vehemently denounced the decision of limiting the weighty of daily use items.

“This bar makes no sense. I observe fast in hot weather and is planning to visit Ramazan Sasta Bazaar twice in a week to buy kitchen items,” said Naseer Ahmed, a consumer at Double Road.

He lamented how it could be possible for him to come in bazaar on daily basis after new restrictions imposed by Punjab government. He demanded of the government to withdraw this decision.

Asma Bibi, a house wife, also expressed her wonder over decision saying, “Normally, people purchase 5 kg onion and same quantity of onion to avoid repeated visits to bazaars but this cut on weight on these commodities have put the consumers in huge trouble,”

On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Nawaz Sharif Park and inspected all the stalls. On the occasion, she imposed hefty fines on more than 11 stall holders on account of selling basic need items on high rates to the consumers. She also handed over a shopkeeper to police on charges of profiteering against whom a case has also been registered.

Similarly, Special Price Magistrate Muhammad Iqbal Sanghera also visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaar and checked the quality and rates of daily use items being sold to consumers at controlled prices. He asked the shopkeepers to obey the rate lists provided by the district government or else strict action would be taken against them.

Separately, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Madni Dastarkhawan. The Dastarkhawan is being organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide iftari to poor people.