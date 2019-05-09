Share:

ISLAMABAD - The screening of local population for HIV/AIDS on Wednesday continued in surrounding villages of Larkana district of Sindh province to know the exact number of affected persons from the disease.

According to official sources, Sindh Aids Control Programme (SACP) has submitted detailed report to the Federal government on reporting of HIV/AIDS cases in children and adults.

They said that the provincial government had completed the screening of 4102 persons so far during last nine days out of which 157 persons were confirmed HIV positive.

In these 157 HIV confirmed cases, 127 were children while 30 were adults from local areas.

The SACP has registered 29 new cases so far and announced to provide free medical treatment to these affected persons.

Local NGO People Public Private Health Institute also confirmed five HIV cases.

The sources said that the Provincial Health Department had constituted three-member Special Committee to assist the Joint Investigation Team, which was formed to investigate the matter.

The team members included Professor of Infectious Disease, Daw University Health Sciences, Dr Shehla Baqi, Associate Professor of Infectious Disease, Dow University Health Sciences Dr Azizullah Dhillo and Professor of Infectious Disease, SIUT Karachi Dr Sanil Dodani.

The team will visit various villages of Ratodero besides conversation with Dr Muzaffar Ghangro, who is facing charges of involvement in spread of HIV/AIDS virus to local population.

The Committee will submit its report to the Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed officials in his Ministry to provide support to the Sindh Health Department on an urgent basis.

Although the issue is being addressed by the Sindh Health Department as per its mandate, the Federal government is there to provide technical support and advice to arrest the spread of the disease, he said.

Steps are being taken to investigate the outbreak as well as take remedial measures, he added.