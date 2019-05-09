Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Munawar Ali Wassan termed Prime Minister Imran Khan an untrained politician who knew nothing about politics. Talking to media at Kumb on Wednesday, Munwar Wassan said that “tabdeli sarkar” had completely failed to deliver; and due to poor governance, the prices of daily-used items had skyrocketed.

He said that the country was faced with internal and external crises due to poor policies of Imran Khan. He added that the growth of national economy was very low due to wrong policies of the PTI government. He maintained that people were eyeing Bilawal Bhutto for a solution to their problems, adding that the PPP government believed in the power of masses.