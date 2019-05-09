Share:

ISLAMABAD - Terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game changer for the entire region, Iran has shown interest in playing its role in the corridor project.

Iran has also offered Pakistan for joint endeavours regarding offshore exploration of oil and gas.

This was said by Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honarodoost in a meeting with Nadeem Babar, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM).

During the meeting, Nadeem Babar said that there will be collaboration to curb smuggling of petroleum products at the Pakistan-Iran border.

Nadeem Babar pointed towards commonality between both the countries regarding faith, linguistic and antiquity and added that Pakistan and Iran should improve their commercial cooperation.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honarodoost said that CPEC is a game changer for the entire region and Iran can play its role in CPEC.

He also said that Pakistan and Iran may have launch joint endeavours regarding offshore exploration of oil and gas.