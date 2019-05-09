Share:

LAHORE : Kauser Tasneem on Wednesday assumed charge as Principal Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital. Exactly 39 years back, she was student at the same institution. After assuming the charge, Kauser Tasneem called on Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab and apprised him about plans to improve the atmosphere and standard of education at the institution. Prof Tayyab directed utilizing all available resources for improving quality of education and providing better facilities to the students. Apart from regular curriculum, he said, nurses should be taught about medical ethics and polite handling of patients and attendants. He said that hard work, discipline and commitment was key to excel in any field. He also directed improving facilities at nursing hostels. Kauser Tasneem assured trying level best to come up to the expectations of seniors. She said that it was a great honor to head the institution where she admitted as a student in 1980.