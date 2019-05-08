Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated a kidney transplant unit and infectious disease ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) here said that he Dr. Mirza visited the Dialysis and Nephrology Wards which has recently been renovated to ensure improved patient services. The special assistant on health also visited PIMS “Dastarkhawn” which is an innovative idea for provision of free meals to attendants of patients and visitors. More than 1000 attendants are served daily at the Dastarkhawn.

He also appreciated the fact that patients’ attendants are also being facilitated at the newly constructed waiting area in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to providing best medical services to the people.

He said that the government is striving towards universal health coverage in order to ensure access to health facilities for all. Dr Zafar Mirza said that special focus will be on improving primary health care as unfortunately this area remained neglected in the past and there can be no improvement in health sector of the country without strengthening the primary health-care system.

Later, Dr Zafar Mirza and Secretary Health Capt. (Retd) Zahid Saeed also held meetings with PIMS clinical heads of department and nurses, paramedical staff, YDA, IDF and association representatives.