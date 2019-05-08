Share:

LOS ANGELES - Madonna has broken her silence on the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson but remained coy about whether she believes them.

In the documentary Leaving Neverland two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, accused the late King of Pop of sexually abusing them as kids, detailing their allegations in graphic detail.

The Jackson family has hit back at their claims, which have provoked soul-searching among fans and stars formerly in awe of his music.

Madonna, who took Michael as her date to the Oscars in 1991, has now addressed the allegations, telling British Vogue that she is yet to make up her mind as to whether they are true.

“I don’t have a lynch-mob mentality, so in my mind, people are innocent until proven guilty,” she explained. “I’ve had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true. So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, ‘Can you prove it?’”

Asked what she would take as proof James and Wade were telling the truth, the 60-year-old said she was yet to see the film, but would accept first-hand testimony - so long as she judged the accusers credible.