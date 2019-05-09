Share:

Two days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail upon the expiry of his six-week long bail, his daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met him inside the prison on Thursday.

In a tweet, she said she met her father inside Kot Lakhpat Jail and quoted him as expressing concern over “inflation and growing people’s hardships” as a result of it.

She said the PML-N supremo also expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar in Lahore and sent out a message of love to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

In another tweet, Maryam, taking a swipe at the PTI government, said the people’s governments thrive on their wishes while those of “incompetents” who come to power through rigging and other illegal means give in to others’ conditions.

Over the past nine months, she said she haven’t got any good news about Pakistan and asked the ruling PTI to have mercy on the poor.