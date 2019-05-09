Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says the media has a key role to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of First Professional Management Course of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department in Islamabad on Thursday, she said a responsible media can make the dream of a developed and prosperous Pakistan a reality.

Emphasizing capacity building of media persons, the Special Assistant said disinformation caused by communication gaps creates chaos and disorder in the society.

She said modern technology should the utilized to upgrade media to the international standard.

Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the participants of the course to engage with the media persons for accurate dissemination of information.

In a message of felicitation for the newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Union of Journalists, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information said government fully believes in the basic constitutional right of freedom of expression.

She said facilitation of the media is a priority of the PTI government.

The Special Assistant said the government desires for further promotion of active and vibrant media of Pakistan.

She said all possible measures will be taken with consultation of journalist associations for protection of rights of journalists and their welfare.