Share:

The sudden increments in the price of medicine were out of understanding as inflation has reached its high peak in Pakistan in one way or another. What is pertinent to mention here is that poor people cannot afford to buy the medicine for the patients and they are unable to treat their patients in such conditions. According to the reports, 266 medicines can cost 10 million rupees, which is way out of reach for the needy and poor.

Since the inception of the PTI government, PTI has failed to control inflation in the country. Thus, I humbly request to PTI government to look at this because poor patients already cannot complete their treatment how they can get due medicines. There should be a decrease in the price of medicines so that the poor must not suffer during treatment.

SHARAN MOHAMMAD HASSAN,

Singanisar, April 18.