Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has released its overall performance report of the first four months of the current year.

In a statement issued today, Director General NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem said the institution accepted a total number of a 25 plea bargain offered by applicants and the accountability court agreed on wroth of two point five billion rupees in a plea bargain.

It said that NAB Lahore also received one point two-seven billion rupees which were transferred to concerned institutes and affectees.