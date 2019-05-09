Share:

LAHORE - The second three-day match between Pakistan U16 and Bangladesh U16 ended in a draw on Wednesday in Khulna, Bangladesh.

On the third and final day, Bangladesh resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 29 for two, said the information made available here by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The hosts declared their second innings at 183 for eight in 58.3 overs (lead of 255 runs). Aich Mollah top-scored with 87 off 109 balls, his innings included nine fours and four sixes. Sakib Shahriar scored 32 off 64 balls with the help of five fours.

Aseer Mughal took three wickets for 29 runs in 12 overs while captain Umer Eman took three wickets for 34 in 9.3 overs. Set a 256-run target, Pakistan ended their second innings at 103 for three in 25 overs when the match was called off as the allocated time for the third-day and the match finished.

Opener Sameer Saqib scored 35 while Mohammad Waqas remained unbeaten on 29, Muhammad Shehzad scored 26 runs. Bangladesh won the two-match series 1-0, courtesy their five wicket win in Fatullah last week.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

BANGLADESH U16: 292 all out, 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136 not out, Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31; Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50) and 183 for 8 declared, 58.3 overs. (Aich Mollah 87, Sakib Shahriar 32; Aseer Mughal 3-29, Umer Eman 3-34).

PAKISTAN U16 (FIRST INNINGS): 220 all out, 83.2 overs (Umer Eman 57, Aseer Mughal 22, Kashif Ali 22; Mushfiq Hasan 3-38, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-42) and 103 for 3, 25 overs (Sameer Saqib 35, Mohammad Waqas 29 not out, Muhammad Shehzad 26; Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 2-25).