ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been re-elected to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, a foreign ministry statement said yesterday.

Pakistan secured the highest number of votes – 48 out of 54 – from the Asia-Pacific Group. The Commission membership will be for a four-year term starting, 1 January 2020. Elections were held in New York at the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Pakistan has served on the Commission for four decades since its establishment. The overwhelming support in this election is yet another vote of confidence by the international community in Pakistan’s leadership and its important role in the global policy discourse on the world drug problem.

Pakistan would continue to advocate dialogue and cooperation to address challenges related to narcotic drugs through a balanced, comprehensive and evidence-based approach.