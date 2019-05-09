Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday sealed five juice factories of the different brands across Punjab. The provincial food regulatory body has recovered 1,344 litres of hazardous juice, 525 litres fake soft drinks and 5,300 empty boxes during the raids. Five gas cylinders, three filling machines, storage tank, fake labels and other raw material were confiscated by PFA. The authority also discarded a huge quantity of loose colours and chemicals. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that authority had shut down a factory in Muridke on charges of refilling bottles in the different brands of carbonated drinks and making spurious bottles with chemicals and contaminated water. He said that PFA registered a case against the factory owner in the nearest police station. Moreover, PFA’s officials sealed Aftab Juice, Nadeem Juice and Kashif Juice in Sahiwal as well as Nadeem Ice Drink in Okara. He said that PFA closed down all juice factories for preparing juices with artificial flavours, loose colours and chemicals.

He said that chemically contaminated juices were selling to different shops in the market in the name of juices after giving them attractive packaging.