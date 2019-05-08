Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for selling illegal ‘gutka’.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Usmania Tuck shop and Pop in Corner shop as its administration involved in selling illegal ‘gutka’ and due to this reason authority sealed them immediately.

The team also imposed fine of Rs 56,400 on various outlets for not making hygienic environment while warning notices were issued to several units to improve cleanliness and adopt food safety standards.