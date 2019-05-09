Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the suicide blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday morning and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

The prime minister asked the Punjab government to provide all assistance to the injured and families of the victims.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also strongly condemned the blast. In a statement, she expressed heartfelt condolences with the families of the martyred and said that those targeting the shrines of Sufi saints were enemies of Pakistan who want to create anarchy in the country through hatching conspiracies.

She said that Pakistani nation including valiant Armed Forces, Rangers, police, intelligence and law enforcement agencies have given supreme sacrifices for rooting out terrorism.

Dr Firdous said entire nation was united against the scourge of terrorism and will defeat terrorists at all cost. She prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile talking to private news channels, she said “On behalf of the government and myself, I express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the terrorist act.”

Firdous said those who target shrines are enemies of Islam and Pakistan and they are conspiring to destabilize the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for an immediate inquiry report into the incident after the blast.