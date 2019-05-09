Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said governing Pakistan was easy, reported a private TV channel.

Prime Minister Khan’s response was to a question by a journalist who asked what was more difficult, sitting in opposition or governing the country. “It is very easy to govern,” Prime Minister Khan said following the meeting of PTI Parliamentary Party on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Khan also expressed anger over those PTI leaders who arrived late to the parliamentary party meeting session.

“If I can arrive on time then why can you not?”, PM was quoted as saying rhetorically to the latecomers.

According to sources, federal ministers were among the PTI leaders who were unable to make it to the summoned session on time.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Ghulam Sarwar, Sheikh Rashid, Ramesh Kumar and Shaukat Bhatti were among the leaders who arrived late, sources confirmed.

Nonetheless, as the meeting commenced, all gathered politicians prayed for the martyrs of Lahore blast and sympathised with the bereaved families.