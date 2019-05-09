Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president.

The petition was submitted by parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

The petition filed by PTI states, Maryam’s appointment as a PML-N vice-president is in contradiction with the constitution and law of the land.

The petition further states that Maryam is not ineligible to hold any political or public office.

Earlier, sources had said, the PTI leadership had reservations against Maryam’s appointment and will challenge the decision in a court.

In a major party reshuffle last week, Maryam was made one of the 16 vice-presidents of the party along with Hamza Shehbaz. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed as senior vice president of PML-N, while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was retained as secretary information and the party's spokesperson, while former finance minister Ishaq Dar has been made president of the party's International Affairs Committee.