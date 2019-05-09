Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government will establish a Public Private Partnership Authority for effective implementation of the PPP projects.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Wednesday to review Annual Development Program (ADP) 2019-20. Chairman Planning and Development Habib-ur-rehman Gillani, CEO Public Private Partnership Cell Dr Farukh Naveed, Secretary Finance Abdulah Sunbal and relevant officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed ongoing development projects and discussed schemes to be launched next fiscal year. The meeting was informed that almost 90 percent of the budget allocated and released under ADP 2018-19 had been utilized.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani briefed the meeting about proposed development projects with focus on PPP schemes.

The minister said that agriculture card, credit guarantee, skilled youth, mother care center in less developed areas, universities and internship programs would be launched next year. He directed reducing non development expenditures.