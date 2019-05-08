Share:

Ramazan raises demand for traditional fried snacks

ISLAMABAD - Traditional deep-fried snacks like pakora, samosa and kachories go higher on demand during the holy month of Ramazan as ‘Iftar table is considered incomplete without these traditional fried food items.

A large number of stalls and shops could be witnessed indifferent localities of the country selling traditional fried food items to attract the buyers. The rush of buyers was witnessed at various stalls of ‘samosas’ and ‘pakoras’ shops in different areas of the countries before Iftar. According to Shopkeepers, sale of fried food items get doubled in the month of Ramadan. A mother said Menu for ‘Iftar’ is incomplete without ‘pakoras because ‘pakoras’ are my children’s first demand and sometime when she does have time to make it at home then she has to buy them from market.

A citizen Yasir Rehman says during the holy month of Ramadan I like to eat pakoras, samosas and dahi baray along with milkshakes and Rooh afza. Such fried food snacks are sold in tons every corner during the whole month so tempting is everything on offer that people find it hard to resist, said a buyer Saqib Shoaib.

“Pakoras are the best snack after remaining hungry for long,” said a Young girl Sana Mir.

“It’s a complete food, with spices, oil, onions and even potatoes. A few pakoras are enough for me,” she added.

“It’s a profitable business and you don’t need to invest much,” said a shopkeeper. In Ramadan selling pakoras, samosa and Jeleebi are more profitable, though business hours are limited,” said a vendor selling pakora.

Health officials transferred

RAWALPINDI - Secretary specialized Healthcare and Medical Education(SHC&ME) on Wednesday appointed Dr Khalid Mehmood Randhawa as Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant in addition to his own duties till the arrival of regular incumbent. According to a notification issued here, Dr Khalid Mehmood Principal Medical Officer Wah General Hospital has been transferred and posted as Director Health Services Rawalpindi Division. Similarly ,the charge of MS Wah General has been given to Dr Shaista Manzoor who was performing duty as Additional MS Wah hospital.

CTO visits Ramazan Bazaars to inspect traffic arrangements

RAWALPINDI- City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf Wednesday visited Ramzan Bazaars set up in Rawalpindi city areas and inspected traffic arrangements made by Chief Traffic Police (CTP) to facilitate the citizens. The CTO said that the citizens could use CTP helpline 051-9272616 in case of any problem. He directed the Traffic Wardens deployed at Ramzan Bazaars to ensure parking of vehicles in parking areas and wrong parking and encroachments which cause traffic jam on the roads, should not be allowed.

All out efforts should be made to regulate traffic near Ramzan Bazaars and negligence on part of the Wardens would not be tolerated.

He said the traffic wardens had been directed to make all out efforts to avoid traffic mess on city roads during Ramazan especially before Iftar.

The CTP have made special arrangements to control traffic on the main roads aimed at avoiding traffic congestion particularly in Ramazan.

The CTO said that a comprehensive traffic plan was devised in this regard which was being implemented in order to avert traffic jam on roads.

Available strength of Traffic Wardens was deployed to regulate traffic with special arrangements for Ramzan ‘Dasterkhawans’ and ‘16 Ramzan

Sasta Bazaars’ of the district.

All the traffic officers and wardens were directed to remain present at their duty points particularly before ‘Iftar’ timing so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added.

Traffic squads were deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline 1915 had also been set up at Racecourse Traffic Office.

The helpline was providing 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens, he added.

The CTO told that efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users so that they could get uninterrupted traffic flow and reach at their destination within shortest possible time.