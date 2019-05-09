Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders strongly condemned the blast outside Data Darbar on Wednesday. In their messages, the PML-N leaders said that cowardly act was an attempt to deter the determination of the Pakistani nation against menace of terrorism. Hamza Shehbaz said that sons of soils and citizens of the country had rendered their lives in Data Darbar incident in the holy month of Ramadan. He said people of the country were standing united for eliminating terrorism from the country. Maryam Nawaz, in her message, said: “Extremely saddened at the loss of precious lives in blast outside Data Sahab”. She prayed that may Allah bless the deceased with Jannat-ul-Firdous, injured with speedy and absolute recovery. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the blast at Gate No 2 Data Darbar here on Wednesday. In a statement, he said that the city had been made the target of terrorism once again and urged the intelligence agencies to trace culprits. The JI chief prayed for those killed in the blast and for quick recovery of the injured. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch also condemned the incident and expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved families.