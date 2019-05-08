Share:

ISLAMABAD-Security was put on high alert in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after the suicide bomber hit a police van killing 10 people in Lahore on Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies put the security on high alert in the federal capital and closed entry and exit points to the Red Zone.

According to police officials, the security was particularly enhanced at the two main shrines in the city -- Golra Sharif and Bari Imam, as the police reviewed the security arrangements.

The Red Zone houses Diplomatic Enclave, Prime Minister Secretariat, Parliament House, Supreme Court of Pakistan and other government offices. Additional contingents of police were deployed at sensitive places and important buildings to thwart any untoward incident, a police spokesman of the capital police said.

Taking stock of the situation, additional police deployment was made at the shrines and the security officials frisked the visitors at the entry gates of the premises.

The police said that checking was made stricter at the entry points of the city as well. The police started strict checking at all the entry and exit points in the city.

Similarly, patrolling in the city was further enhanced following the terrorism activity in Lahore.

People having identity cards were allowed to go inside the Red Zone while irrelevant persons were denied entry into the area. Armed personnel of police stood alert on rooftops of buildings in the vicinity of Constitution Avenue. Patrolling of police and Rangers was increased in order to avert any untoward incident.

Top police officials issued directives to the personnel to ensure strict checking at entry and exit points of the city and keep a close eye on the suspected people. According to the DIG (Operations) police, the police were also directed to be vigilant at the police pickets in the city.

According to the police officials, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar reviewed security arrangements for the city and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to heighten overall security measures at sensitive locations, important buildings, offices, worship places and shrines. Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) has directed for special deployment of security officials at worship places in Islamabad including Masajid and Imambragahs.

He directed the SPs to supervise these arrangements while SDPOs and SHOs have been asked to conduct security checking during Namaz timings. Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. The police officials have also been directed to carry out special checking at hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purposes.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramazan. All the SDPOs and SHO s have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the security in Rawalpindi city has also been put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, following the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, ordered the divisional SPs and SDPOs/ASPs to carry out search operations in their respective jurisdictions and strengthen the security of mosques, Imambargahs, other worship places, Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and sensitive buildings and installations, he said. CPO also directed the SHOs to patrol in their areas to curb crime, the spokesman said.

Similarly, the patrolling of Elite Force and Dolphin Force have also been enhanced on roads and in streets to control the law and order situation.

He directed his subordinates to keep a vigil on suspects especially at entry and exit points and around the mosques at Taraveeh time. CPO also appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform Rescue 15 about any suspicious activity around them.

CPO Abbas Ahsan, in his tweet, said: “Security of the city has been put on high alert. Field officers to review arrangements and take precautionary measures. Increased picketing of installations and guards including deployments regarding Ramadan as per security plan”.

On the other hand, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf visited Ramazan Bazaars and witnessed the traffic arrangements made by the wardens to facilitate the consumers and other road users.

CTO also checked the parking lots have been set up for consumers near the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and directed the wardens to not allow any citizen to park car/motorcycle near any bazaar.

He advised the consumers to cooperate with traffic police and to not hesitate to contact on Traffic Police Helpline number 051-9272616 in case of any trouble of guidelines about traffic on roads. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf directed the wardens to control traffic mess and to not allow the traders to encroach along with roads.