ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 596.03 points (1.67 percent) to close at 35, 035.03 points.

A total of 113,235,730 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.559 billion.

Out of 328 companies, share prices of 38 companies recorded increase while 281 companies registered decrease whereas 09 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 16,775,000 and price per share of Rs 4.20, Sui North Gas with a volume of 5,729,500 and price per share of Rs 68.59 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 5,203,000 and price per share of Rs 24.37.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs 110.09 per share, closing at Rs 2311.94 while Faisal Spinning was runner up with the increase of Rs 12.02 per share, closing at Rs 252.55.

The top decliners were Rafhan Maize XD with the decrease of Rs 340 per share, closing at Rs 6510 and Philips Morris Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 183.50 per share closing at Rs 3486.50.