KHAIRPUR - Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three suspected criminals and recovered a stolen motorcycle and weapons from them.

According to Ranipur police, a raid was conducted on a tip-off near Ranipur during which two suspected criminals were arrested. They included Ghulam Shabir Ghanghro and Atta Muhammad. Two unlicensed TT pistols and a stolen 125 motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the accused were wanted by Ratodero and Khairpur police in many cases of motorcycle theft and police encounter. Police said further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Kot Lalo police arrested a criminal named Javed Shaikh and recovered an unlicensed pistol from him. Police registered cases against the accused.