LONDON - Theresa May has no intention of setting out a fresh timetable for her departure, Downing Street has signalled, with a spokesman insisting she is determined to “get Brexit done”. The spokesman dismissed calls from Conservative backbenchers for the prime minister to step down, saying she had already “made a very generous and bold offer” to the 1922 Committee of resigning if her Brexit deal is passed.

“She is here to deliver Brexit in phase one, and then she will leave and make way for new leadership in phase two,” the spokesman said. “That is the timetable she is working for: she wants to get Brexit done.”

Earlier, May signalled her intention to fight on in No 10, using prime minister’s questions to compare herself to Liverpool football club making a remarkable comeback to win the Champions League semi-final. When the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, suggested May could learn how to do well in Europe from the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, May replied with what appeared to be a scripted gag. “I actually think that when we look at the Liverpool win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.”

Her refusal to budge comes before a crucial meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, where they will decide whether to change party rules to allow another no-confidence vote on May’s future. The current rules say a prime minister cannot face another challenge within 12 months, and May won the last confidence vote in December. Brexiter sources on the committee have said they are increasingly confident they may have enough support to remove the time limit, after a previous ballot went narrowly against changing the rules. However, it is not yet sure to pass, nor is it certain that Tory MPs would vote by a majority to remove May; many soft Brexit supporters would rather she had passed a deal in order to prevent her successor campaigning for a no-deal departure from the EU.