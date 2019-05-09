Share:

BADIN - Three labourers including two women died after the wall of a rice mills collapsed on them at Khorwah Town, about 40km from Badin.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place at the mid of the day when a large number of men, women, and children were busy arranging and collecting the husks of the grains of rice in Jeelani Rice Mills at Khorwah Town, Badin.

The wall of Jeelani Mills, overloaded with husks of grains of rice, suddenly caved in. Resultantly, two women including Khadija Shaikh, 36, and Pathani Shaikh, 60, died on the spot. Another Misri Shaikh, 43, was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad but he died on the way. Rescue sources said that some among the injured were in critical condition. Besides, three more persons feared pressed under the debris of the wall, they added.