CHAMAN : Three including a tribal leader and his two guards were killed when miscreants targeted a vehicle through a planted bomb on Wednesday. Levies sources said that unidentified extremists targeted vehicle of tribal elder Wali Khan Achakzai near Spin Ghundi area of Qilla Abdullah while he was returning home from office. The vehicle was completely destroyed due to explosion resulting in death of Wali Khan Achakzai and his two security guards on the spot. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem and the security forces cordoning off the area conducted search operation.