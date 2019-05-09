Share:

A tribal elder and three others were killed in an explosion in Balochistan's Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday, Levies officials said.

The tribal elder, Wali Khan Achakzai, was returning home from work when the blast occurred, Levies officials said, adding that two of his guards were also killed in the explosion while his car was completely destroyed.

It was not immediately clear if it was a targeted attack. The nature of the attack is being determined.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to hospital.