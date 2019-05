Share:

LONDON-Chernobyl’s “Red Forest” - one of the most radioactive locations on Earth - has just been surveyed by UK scientists using a suite of drones. The robotic aircraft flew novel sensors that have given Ukrainian authorities more up-to-date information on the sites with the greatest contamination. The Red Forest is just 500m from the Chernobyl nuclear complex. It was hit by the immediate fallout from the 1986 explosion and fire in the plant’s number-4 reactor.